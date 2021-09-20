UB will require COVID-19 vaccination to attend sports games, cultural events

(WIVB) – UB will require those attending sports games and cultural events at the college to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The university announced the new rule on Monday. It will go effect in October.

The rule will apply to football games at UB Stadium, men’s and women’s basketball games at Alumni Arena, and events at Slee Hall and the Center for the Arts and Alumni Arena, including the Distinguished Speaker Series and the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Oct. 1.

A vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card will work for admittance, and attendees should be prepared to show photo ID as well.

“We feel this is in the community’s best interest,” said Michael E. Cain, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “COVID-19 cases in the region have continued to climb. We want to be proactive and make sure we are doing our part to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Masks will no longer be required when spectators are outdoors at UB Stadium with the new policy. Masks will still be required at indoor locations at UB Stadium. Masks will be required at all times while attending events inside Alumni Arena, the Center for the Arts and Slee Hall.

Kids under 12 who are not vaccinated will be admitted to UB events, but must be masked at all times at all UB venues.

According to a Monday press release from the college, 99 percent of UB students are vaccinated.