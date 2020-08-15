UB’s education center offers support for parents during remote learning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As schools and parents figure out reopening plans for this school year, remote learning will be part of those plans for many schools.

UB’s Educational Opportunity Center has a new program to help parents teaching children at home.

While remote learning may be an option for many families, learning from home can present its own challenges not only for the child, but for parents.

“Parents in the community they’ve become caregiver, counselor and teacher and many of them are struggling with the teacher component of that,” said Dr. Julius Adams, executive director of the Educational Opportunity Center at UB.

Dr. Adams says the EOC at UB has switched its Academic Review class to specifically help parents with remote learning. It’s now offering the STEPP Program.

“We’re not making them teachers, we’re not making them professional tutors, we’re hopefully providing them with a skill set or a tool kit which will give them things such as test preparation, study skills,” said Dr. Adams.

The program will be virtual and it’s free. Parents have to meet certain eligibility requirements but Adams says that shouldn’t stop people from taking advantage of the program.

“Math isn’t just math, it’s also literacy so how can they identify some needs for their children in addition to just some basic skills about understanding typical development for their children,” said Adams.

He says it’s important that parents receive support during this time as well.

“So whether you decide you want to keep your child home or you decide that you’re going to participate in whatever the school district is putting together. We honestly think it’s important for us to provide you with support as best we can,” said Dr. Adams.

Registration for the STEPP Program is now open. The program is scheduled to begin in October. For more information on how to sign up, click here.

Shannon Smith is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.