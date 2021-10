(WIVB) – Unemployment numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels in the Buffalo-Niagara area.

The State Department of Labor released the preliminary numbers on Tuesday – they show the unemployment rate dropped a full percentage point from 5.7 percent in August to 4.7 in September.

The difference is even bigger if we look over the course of a year – unemployment in the area was at 6.9 percent in September of last year.