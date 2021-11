BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for homicide and weapons possession in Puerto Rico.

Law enforcement says that Kennyel Omar Garcia-Alvarez should be considered dangerous.

He’s described as a Hispanic white male, 5’10” and 190 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.