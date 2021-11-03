Veteran News 4 photographer Mike Mombrea Sr. passes away at 100 years old

(WIVB) – The Channel 4 family lost a legend overnight.

Veteran news photographer Mike Mombrea, Sr. passed away at 100 years old.

You saw Mike interviewed last December. We talked about his earliest days at Channel 4 as a studio cameraman , when WBEN-TV broadcast from the Statler downtown. He became one of the earliest TV news cameramen in the country.

We also talked about his service in WWII and his marriage to his beloved Fay.

One of the highlights of his career for this devout Catholic was bringing Western New York close images of Pope John Paul II and Mother Theresa.

Mike and Fay were parents to five, with 14 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

His wake is this Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Lombardo Funeral Home, with his funeral Saturday morning at Blessed Sacrament.

