(WIVB) – Local community organizations are honoring their loved ones this holiday season.

F.A.T.H.E.R.S., Buffalo SNUG, and the Stop the Violence Coalition were just some of the groups behind the “Tree of Life” ceremony Wednesday night at the community health center on Benwood Avenue.

The ceremony was in honor of victims of homicide and COVID-19, and to support their families.

This was the 19th year for the tree of life ceremony.