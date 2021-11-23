VIDEO: Doctor discusses recent spike in COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Western New York.

On Tuesday, Dr. Nancy Nielsen, senior associate dean for health policy and medicine at the University of Buffalo, stopped by News 4 to share more understanding of this latest spike of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now