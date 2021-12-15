Village of Williamsville board opposes possible vaccine mandate

(WIVB) – Leaders in the Village of Williamsville are speaking out against Erie County’s plan to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The village board voted Tuesday night to oppose a proposed vaccine mandate.

Last month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned if COVID-19 numbers did not improve, there would be a county-wide vaccination mandate for bars, restaurants, and venues. But on Tuesday, Poloncarz said because of the decline in cases, he will not implement a vaccine mandate as of now.

Instead, Erie County will continue to follow the governor’s latest mask mandate.

