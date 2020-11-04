Voter turnout up in Erie County over 2016 race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – More Erie County voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s presidential election than in 2016, according to an analysis of figures released by the Erie County Board of Elections.

Between early voting and Election Day voting, 381,437 people voted at a polling place. Another 80,954 absentee ballots have been returned to the board of elections. The unofficial total of 462,391 represents about 73% of registered voters, and would exceed 2016’s turnout of 431,537.

Campaigns may make an objection to an absentee ballot, so the total number will fluctuate in the coming weeks. More absentee ballots are expected to be returned to the board of elections through the mail in the coming days. The deadline to postmark a ballot was Tuesday. They will not be opened until November 17th.

In Erie County, Democrat Joe Biden received 51.7% of the early voting and Election Day vote compared to 46.5% for Republican Donald Trump. While President Trump received 25,684 more votes than the former vice president on Election Day, Biden received 45,340 more votes throughout the early voting process.