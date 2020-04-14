Walmart partners with Quest Diagnostics on drive-thru coronavirus testing site

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Walmart and Quest Diagnostics have teamed up to open a new COVID-19 testing site.

Located in the parking lot of Walmart on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, the site is expected to be fully operational by Thursday and is by appointment only.

Last month, CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon announced during President Donald Trump’s press conference that Walmart’s across the country would be used as testing sites in select locations.

“We will stay involved and do everything we can from a supply chain point of view to be of assistance,” McMillon said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

