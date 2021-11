‘(WIVB) – Assemblyman Patrick Burke proposed a new bill on Tuesday – and it’s going viral on social media.

He wrote on Twitter, “I’m introducing a bill that allows insurance providers to deny coverage for covid related treatment to those who refuse to be vaccinated.”

The tweet has received hundreds of retweets and thousands of comments.

Burke joined News 4 on Zoom on Tuesday to talk about the proposal.