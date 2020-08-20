WATCH: Founders of first brewery in Village of Orchard Park explain what’s on tap for grand opening

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The founders of the first brewery in the Village of Orchard Park joined Mel Orlins and Kelsey Anderson on Wake Up Thursday morning, ahead of their grand opening on Saturday August 22.

Shane Stewart and Mike Maiorana are Orchard Park High School graduates, who have a great pride in their hometown and country. They started First Line Brewing, which will give back to first responders and veterans.

You’ll find unique brews at First Line, made with local ingredients. Watch the video above to get a taste of what beers will be on tap for their grand opening.

The brewery will be open for business on Saturday August 22 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s located at 4906 S Buffalo St, right next to Beerz Food Shop in Orchard Park. Click here for more information.