WATCH: Jamil Crews talks about the importance of building community in your own backyard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When it comes to understanding the need for buffalo to be progressive and inclusive, perhaps no one gets it more than Jamil Crews.

“I appreciate being the guy behind the scenes who’s able to kind of connect pieces together and connect people together,” he says.

Right now, the member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated sits on boards like the Buffalo Urban League and the William Emsley YMCA.

He’s also the former VP of the Regional Urban League of Young Professionals and is the founder and executive producer of Buffalo’s “Changemakers 30 under 30 Awards” which began over 10 years to keep creatives local.

Business takes him out of town a lot, but no matter where he goes, it always leads him back to building a better Buffalo.