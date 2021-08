HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is having fun at the Erie County Fair!

We spoke to some colorful characters who are helping make the fair “The Best 12 Days of Summer” on Monday afternoon.

There’s caricaturist Emerson Boca of Uncommon Artists, who did a caricature of our Dave Greber on Live tv:

We spoke to Joe Mantione of Angelo’s Italian Pastries.

Ethan Tong of Eastern Pearl:

And Linda Lund of Babcia’s Pierogi.



The Erie County Fair runs through Aug. 22 – make sure to come visit WIVB!