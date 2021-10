(WIVB) – Tuesday afternoon, FDA advisers announced they have endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer says its two-shot, low-dose vaccine is 90.7 percent effective in that age group, and about 28 million children could be eligible for the shot.

Final approval from the CDC could come as early as next week.

Dr. Mark Hicar, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, stopped by News 4 on Tuesday to talk about the vaccine for kids.