WATCH: Rep. Higgins weighs in on federal infrastructure bill

(WIVB) – Rep. Brian Higgins stopped by News 4 on Tuesday to talk about how Pres. Biden’s infrastructure bill will help Buffalo.

Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure deal on Monday.

Rep. Higgins says the money will be used here to fix up roads,make the city pedestrian and cyclist friendly, and to add green spaces.

Higgins hopes to take on projects that can be completed within two years to improve the quality of life for everyone in Buffalo.



“I’m going to be working every single day with state, local, and private sector officials to make sure Buffalo gets its fair share,” Higgins said. “The things we will be doing over the next 24 months will change Buffalo for the next hundred years for the better.”

Higgins says this bill will help the entire region improve over the next ten years.