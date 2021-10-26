WATCH: State Sen. Sean Ryan talks about Gov. Hochul’s decision to allow Amigone crematory to move

(WIVB) – On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to allow the controversial Amigone Funeral Home crematory in the Town of Tonawanda to move.

This amends a state law that banned the construction of new joint funeral home-crematories.

The crematory has been a source of complaint for residents of the town, who have raised concerns about the smoke, and it has been ordered to close by the state for violating air quality regulations.

