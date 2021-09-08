WATCH: UB law professor weighs in on whether Byron Brown can be on the ballot in November

(WIVB) – Elections commissioners are supposed to certify the ballot for the November election Thursday, but the most closely watched race is tied up in court -the race for Buffalo mayor – with the key question, can incumbent Byron Brown’s name be on the ballot on Election Day?

On Wednesday, a state appellate court put on hold a ruling that puts Byron Brown on the November ballot.

News 4 invited UB law school professor James Gardner to answer questions about the issue.

He’s a SUNY distinguished professor, has practiced law and has a law degree from the University of Chicago. His specialty is election law.

