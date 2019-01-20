WATCH: Winter Storm Red Zone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--Timothy Jones thought he was safe--a judge signed an order to leave his fire-damaged house alone, but a wrecking crew tore down his home and business anyway.

“It is just amazing that they could just do what they want,” said the Buffalo businessman. “The City could just take something from you, and even though you have been paying on it and everything is up-to-date, they just do what they want.”