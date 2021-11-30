WATCH: WNY native Lt. Colonel uses upcoming Bills-Pats game to inspire troops

(WIVB) – Lt. Colonel Patrick Miller, a Western New York native and a big Bills fan is using the Bills rivalry game coming up next Monday to amp up his troops in the state of Washington.

Miller, who is from the Town of Allegany, shared a video of himself inspiring his servicemembers with this message:

“Back where I am from in Western New York, we call this week “Patriots Week”,” he tells the group. “Do you feel that something coming up in your throat? That means when the Bills play the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Prior to that, we ramp it up a notch. We are laser-focused in training and what we do. And I need each and every one of you to do that now.”

Lt. Colonel Miller earned the Soldier’s Medal for his valor saving others after he was shot at Fort Hood in 2014 in a base attack that killed four people and wounded 14 others. He says he will be moving back east later this summer on a new assignment at the senior service college.

