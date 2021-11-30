Weather permitting, Holiday Valley will open for the season on Dec. 3

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – If the weather allows, Holiday Valley will open for the season on Friday.

The resort announced the news in a Tuesday press release. This will be their 64th winter season, and will be the grand opening of the new Yodeler Express Quad Chairlift, the fourth high-speed quad lift at Holiday Valley.

Holiday Valley’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four lifts open – Yodeler, Mardi Gras, Tannenbaum and Creekside, and about six trails.

Night skiing will start on Dec. 10.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now