Weather permitting, Holiday Valley will open for the season on Dec. 3

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – If the weather allows, Holiday Valley will open for the season on Friday.
The resort announced the news in a Tuesday press release. This will be their 64th winter season, and will be the grand opening of the new Yodeler Express Quad Chairlift, the fourth high-speed quad lift at Holiday Valley.
Holiday Valley’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four lifts open – Yodeler, Mardi Gras, Tannenbaum and Creekside, and about six trails.
Night skiing will start on Dec. 10.
