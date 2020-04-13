Wegmans limits capacity in stores during coronavirus pandemic

1  of  3
by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the recent changes to its daily operations in the fight against COVID-19, Wegmans is also limiting capacity in all New York stores.

“We are operating our stores at 15-20% of their maximum occupancy and have good practices in place to ensure we are staying within those limits. This is a company-wide initiative and something we’ve been enacting at the store level as needed,” the store’s website reads.

Additional safety measures include:

  • New cashier guidelines for front-end processes and register cleaning and sanitation.
  • Visual indicators on all our front end and in the pharmacies to limit exposure while customers wait.
  • Plexiglass shields are being installed at our pharmacies and front-end registers.
  • Masks provided for employees.

Wegmans has temporarily changed its store hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The grocer is also temporarily closing:

  • All Market Café seating areas
  • All in-store Pubs
  • Select Burger Bars
  • Amore
  • Next Door

Purchasing limits continue for select items at the grocery chain including some cleaning supplies as well as eggs, milk and more. The full list can be found here.

