Western New York coronavirus positivity rate highest in New York State

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York still has the highest positivity rate in New York State.



More than seven percent of tests on Friday came back positive. On a county level, Allegany had the worst at 14 and a half percent.



Hospitalizations are also climbing. Western New York is reporting 477 patients in its hospitals.

The Finger Lakes Region which includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties is even higher with 489-patients.

