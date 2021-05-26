Whether breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Freddy J’s BBQ has a menu to satisfy your Summertime cravings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fred Daniel has been operating Freddy J’s BBQ for almost a decade now in the Queen City and business hasn’t slowed down one bit. The hole in the wall establishment sits on the corner of Grant Street in Buffalo and holds a five-star rating on Google with nearly three hundred reviews.

For years, Fred, once Charlie the Butcher’s protégé, has made a name for himself with his extensive menu. From red velvet waffles and southern-style eggs, grits, and fried chicken to Jerk Chicken and Ribs, his menu offers a variety of things that will make your mouth water.

