Williamsville mayor appoints new trustee following resignation of deputy mayor

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville village mayor Deb Rogers is appointing a village volunteer as village trustee following the Jan. 2 resignation of trustee and deputy mayor Matthew Etu.

Matt Carson will serve in his new role at the board’s next meeting on Jan. 10.

He has lived in the village with his family since 2018 and most recently served as an alternate member of the village’s Planning Board and was on the tree board, according to a press release from the village.

Carson will serve in the trustee position through June, and an election to fill the last year of the seat’s term will be held on June 21.