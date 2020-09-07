Williamsville School Board places superintendent on administrative leave

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Williamsville School Board has voted unanimously to place superintendent Doctor Scott Martzloff on administrative leave effective immediately, pending a full inquiry concerning his conduct in office and particularly concerning his plans for the reopening of schools.

“With anxiety and stress already high as the community navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening process has failed to give stakeholders the peace of mind or confidence that the plan, which has been changed numerous times over the last few weeks, is the best option for providing an exceptional and equitable education for Williamsville families,” board members said in a statement.

The board voted to name Dr. John McKenna acting Superintendent, effective immediately. McKenna released the following statement Monday:

“I am honored and privileged to have this opportunity to work as the acting Superintendent in the

Williamsville Central School District. I realize this is a difficult time of deep hurt and pain in

our community. I want to assure you we will heal and come together in the spirit of teamwork,

cooperation, and collegiality. You will get honest, timely, and transparent communication and everyone will be treated with dignity and respect. Every decision will be made thoughtfully, with collaboration and input from all stakeholders. But, most importantly, every decision will be made based on the best interest of our students. I am confident we will work together, find solutions, and make our District stronger. It is a new day in Williamsville.”