Williamsville School Board Outraged at Superintendent’s Plan

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Williamsville Central School Board held an emergency session Sunday in response to the superintendent’s plan to delay the start of school for remote-learners.

Doctor Scott Martzloff announced on Friday, students in grades 5 through 12 who are remote-only, will not begin class on Tuesday.

He did not say when they would start their school year, going so far as to acknowledge that right now both remote and hybrid students might not meet New York’s required 180 days of instruction.

The change leaves more than 13-hundred students without direction right now.Board members say they were unaware of superintendent Martzloff’s plan.



“Our community is disappointed and angered by the lack of leadership and complete failure to provide an education for all of our students by September 8th. We may be the number one school district in Western New York, but now we are the number one laughing stock in Western New York.”



Martzloff told the board he’d start virtual schooling as soon as there are enough teachers.

A board member repeatedly asked him for a time frame of when that would happen, and Martzloff continued to say he could not promise a date.



The board went into an emergency session to discuss the issue which was closed to the public and the media.