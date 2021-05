(WIVB) – On Wednesday, you can get a mammogram at the Walden Galleria.

A mobile mammography service by Windsong Radiology will be located in the parking lot between Macy’s and JCPenney from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say detecting breast cancer early is the key to saving lives.

Most major insurance is accepted. You may be eligible for a FREE mammogram. For more information visit www.waldengalleria.com.