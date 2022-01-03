Winter storm watch in effect for parts of WNY Wednesday evening to Thursday evening

(WIVB) – The National Weather Service Buffalo has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Western New York from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening.

The storm watch is in effect for northern and southern Erie County and Genesee and Wyoming counties, including Buffalo, Batavia, Warsaw, Orchard Park, and Springville.

It may be time to dust off the snowblower if you have not already. A Winter Storm Watch is issued for all the counties in blue. There is a potential for heavy lake effect snow and strong winds Wed night-Thurs. This is something to keep our eye on. #4warnweather #nywx pic.twitter.com/Ade2x2S0rN — Mike Doyle (@wx_MikeDoyle) January 3, 2022

Heavy lake effect snows are possible with total accumulations of nine inches or more possible. Winds could gust up to 40 mph, creating considerable blowing and drifting snow.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening commute.