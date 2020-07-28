With school still up in the air, parents of special needs children say they need solutions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–With school this fall still up in the air, parents of children with special needs say they need solutions now.

Most children who require therapy or special education are only getting virtual services right now, if anything.

And parents say that isn’t cutting it, and they’re worried their kids are falling behind.

Alexandra Certo, stepmother of a 3-year-old says, “his school has been great with communicating with me. The district has responded to everything I can have. Everyone I’ve reached out to has been coming back to me, trying to give me information and help. It’s just no where to be found.”

