WNY Archery Club Provides Place to Release COVID-19 Stress and Strengthen Skills For All Ages

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Located at 1120 North French Road in Amherst sits Double T Archery Club- 50 acres of land where visitors can release tension, enjoy nature and practice their aim on one of the club’s many 3-D field archery courses.

This club isn’t exclusive to members only and walk-ons are encouraged to bring their gear, sign a waiver and shoot for as long as they’d like for a small fee of only ten dollars.

Club president Jeff Hennard says that the club has been incorporating youth programs for around 35 years and is excited to welcome youngsters back into the sport in the upcoming months.

