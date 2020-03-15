WNY business owners remind people to shop local during Coronavirus outbreak

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Coronavirus continues to spread, businesses in WNY are feeling the domino effects. Business owners are urging people to still support local shops through this pandemic.

“I think it’s important obviously to have public safety and to be aware of what’s going on and be safe but it’s also important to support our local businesses during these challenging times,” said Buffalo Common Council Member Joel Feroleto.

Including supporting places like Charlie The Butcher on Elmwood Avenue.

“We offer since day one since we opened up we offer cutlery and condements that are prewrapped so there is no chance of contamination that way,” said manager Anthony Miranda. “We have installed a public hand sanitizer station for anybody that’s kinda worried about the outbreak.”

Miranda says as of right now they are not considering closing down the dine-in portion of the restaurant. He says fewer people have been stopping in to eat and are ordering take-out more.

“I don’t think there’s a real need or call for it yet,” he said. “I don’t think there’s that big of a frenzy so far. I guess we’ll just wait and hear what our governing officials say about it.”

Several grocery stores such as the Lexington Co-op and Guercio & Sons say business is actually booming because of Coronavirus fears.

“There’s definitely some panic shopping,” said Lexington Co-op Manager Tim Bartlett. “We’ve been three times as busy a normal day over the last couple of days. People seem like they’re in good spirits but they’re stocking up on those staples like pasta and toilet paper and everything.”

“We weren’t expecting this much of a rush,” said Guercio & Sons manager Vinny Guercio. “It’s actually good for our business but we’re still on edge because you don’t know know if there’s

going to be drastic measures taken going forward. So we’ll just go day by day.”

The Elmwood Village Association says they are working with stores and restaurants to be proactive in preventing the spread the Coronavirus and want to east customer’s fears.

“We’re taking all the precautions that we can possibly take,” Board President Therese Deutschlander said. “We don’t want to get sick either. We’re cleaning the door handles, we’re sanitizing everything extra because if we get sick we’re effected just as much. Everybody is being careful.”