WNY couple in their 80s reunited after battling Coronavirus

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo couple, in their 80’s, are reunited Saturday after spending more than a month apart while each of them fought covid 19.



The family says a big reason they recovered is because they wanted to see each other again​. People from all over the community welcomed Ramon Cordero back home. He says he was overwhelmed with the love from his friends, family and his wife. ​They’ve been together for 65 years and while fighting this disease separately, they never stopped thinking about each other, about recovering and being reunited. ​



“65 years is a long time to be married to one person and they are best friends, they’re inseparable. You never see one without the other,” said Cordero’s niece Milly Castro.



For more than a month, Ramon Cordero and his wife Fela had no choice but to be away from each other.Both contracted COVID 19, and Ramon, who’s almost 90, had to be hospitalized. ​



“For a while there we really thought we were going to lose him, because you know they were going to remove the ventilator and we already were making other arrangements,” Castro said.



She says the family fought to keep him on the ventilator. the family wanted to give him more time, which was exactly what he needed.

“He was able to start nodding his head in response to questions, opening his eyes and you know we feel like the celebration is just a family miracle that we all prayed for and just hoped for and it became a reality.”

After completing therapy at the McGuire Group in Williamsville, Ramon got to go back home. his loved ones did not hide their excitement.



“They all wanted to participate and be a part of the welcome home, you know in the best way we could with the social distancing but otherwise they’d probably be smothering him hugs and kisses,” Castro said.

Ramon and his family want to give credit to all the medical staff at the McGuire Group and at mercy hospital for keeping the family involved throughout this process and for playing a major role in his recovery.

” “Wow wow wow, it was amazing! Lovely, think how much people love you.”,”Cordero said.

