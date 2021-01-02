WNY Heroes and Hope Rises brings Birthday celebration to WWII Vet

You already met Ed Clancy when Western New York Heroes celebrated veterans for the holidays. But on Saturday he was given another thank you, this time on his 97th Birthday.

We’re super excited to have a birthday party for him. As much as we can, with what we’re dealing with,” says Lynn Magistrale, of Western New York Heroes.

A party complete with another driveway gathering, friends and family socially distanced, and- the biggest surprise- over 300 cards from around the world.

‘They came in from our community, they came in from across the nation! We had one from England,” said Kate Glaser of Hope Rises. “I think people saw his picture and said, ‘ you know we would love to be able to do our part'”.

Ed became a familiar face at the Western New York Heroes food distribution program, and a fast friend among the crowd.

“His humor and his smile…it just lights up everybody’s day. Our volunteers flock to his car and we are so excited to see him come through. We see that red mini van and we know it’s him,” says Magistrale.

At a time when isolation and loneliness is more prevalent than ever, Magistrale says it’s important to check in on the veterans in your life.

“They’re the silence in the background of our community because they’re not getting out. And now, with this pandemic, they’re definitely not getting out in the community.

Supporting the “Ed Clancy’s” of Western New York, who serve the country and the community.

“It really goes to show that he is a hero for us,” says Glaser. “He is a hero in all of our eyes.”

