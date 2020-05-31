WNY leaders pleading for people to stay home Sunday after a night of unrest

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has strong words for people who plan to continue violent acts throughout Western New York Sunday night.

“People are going to get arrested. People are going to get prosecuted… I can assure you of that,” explained Flynn.

Law enforcement was tipped early Sunday on social media to plans to loot the Walden Galleria.

“This clown put his name on the Facebook entry. Well, just so you know who you’re dealing with. This individual is a person of interest in an Amherst hate crime that occurred on the opening day of Hanukkah last December,” said Flynn.

Trucks blocked the entrance to the mall Saturday night in hopes of keeping people away.

“All I can say is there’s peaceful protesters and then there’s criminals and the individuals who were engaged in the activity of looting, and violence and rioting are criminals,” explained Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, when explaining Saturday night’s unrest.

Concern of unrest Sunday evening is of the reasons Poloncarz is issuing another city and countywide curfew.

It goes into effect Sunday evening at 9 o’clock and runs through 6 o’clock Monday morning.

Leaders urge people who are essential workers to have their badges and documentation with them if they’re traveling to work during this time.

“Five to ten people can cause a lot of damage and we don’t want to see what happened in downtown Buffalo to happen again ever in Buffalo and we certainly don’t want to see it happen elsewhere,” said Poloncarz.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on additional support from New York State Police for the city and surrounding suburbs.

He’s pleading for people to simply stay home.

“I want to appeal to members of the community not to participate in any protest activity in Buffalo or Erie County tonight,” said Brown.

