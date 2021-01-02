WNY mom who delivered New Year’s Day baby reflects on pregnancy through the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – LeTeaya Truitt was thrilled to welcome to the world her healthy baby boy, Tru Michal Davis, who was born at 4:02 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Sisters of Charity Hospital.

Tru, born to Truitt and Richard Davis at 9 pounds and 8 ounces, is among the very first Western New York babies born in 2021.

She has a wonderful sense of humor about it.

“It feels really, really good. They told me, they’re like, ‘he’s the first born here!’ I’m like is he? Because I swear I heard someone screaming earlier,” Truitt said, laughing.

Tru is her third child. Truitt has a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old.

“I haven’t done diapers and bottles and all of this in 10 years, so I feel like it’s definitely a new ride,” she said.

The mom of three’s attitude is one of accomplishment and perseverance.

She is among the incredible league of women who endured the loneliness and fear of being pregnant through the coronavirus pandemic.

“No one was allowed to come, so I definitely went to every doctor appointment alone. I did Zoom or FaceTime. I had to remember or record the conversations that were being told without my partner there,” she recalls.

LaTeaya was high risk. She worked from home. She had to keep her distance from friends in the healthcare field, and she canceled her baby shower.

“It’s always that fear and scare…if you have to go in for an in-person procedure, they have to covid test you, and with my false alarms…It’s just a lot,” Truitt said. “It’s definitely different because you don’t have that interpersonal relationship because it’s hidden behind a mask.”

But LaTeaya made it, and so did her beautiful baby boy; a birth that’s also a badge of honor, achieved by making it though last year.

“Yeah, I do feel like I made it! 2020 didn’t win,” she said. “I’m not discrediting anyone else’s pregnancy experience without being in the pandemic, but it’s definitely something different that I’m proud of. We kicked 2020’s butt.”