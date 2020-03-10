WNY native explains the atmosphere aboard cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The coronavirus outbreak has cost U.S. cruise lines nearly $750 million since January, according to CBS Moneywatch.

Cruise lines employ more than 420,000 people in the U.S. and on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, Tonawanda native Laurie Wakelam’s job is to wow the crowds. It’s her 6th season working as a synchronized swimmer in the aqua cast. News 4 called her while the boat was docked in Labadee, Haiti, to see what the atmosphere is like aboard a ship right now. She said their next stop was supposed to be Jamaica, but the country cut off their ports to cruise ships due to coronavirus. The Oasis of the Seas will bypass the country, and go to Costa Maya, Mexico instead.

Wakelam said the boat is now at at a higher level of sanitation.

“Now we’re in level 2 constantly,” she said. “So that just means that if someone comes to watch our show, after that show we all need to completely sanitize and wipe down the venue, so that the next guests that come in, are coming into a brand new, clean venue. So we’ve really stepped up the game there.”

She said coronavirus is constantly talked about on the boat, and they’re all taking it very seriously. the screening process before passengers get on the ship is more intense. Any passenger who has a fever over 100.4 is not allowed to board.

Wakelam said being on the ship doesn’t make her personally nervous at all. But with Jamaica’s port closing to cruise ships, everyone working on board is now waiting to see what happens at other ports, including ones in the U.S.

“I wash my hands I think 80 times a day now, which you always should anyways, so from a cruise standpoint, we’re doing all that we can,” she said. “The fear isn’t so much from our ship, but what the world will decide to do.”

Wakelam said there are about 5,800 passengers on board the Oasis of the Seas right now. The boat’s capacity is about 6,500. She said it’s a slight drop in number of passengers, but not significant.

Cruise lines are a $53 billion industry, according to CBS MoneyWatch. Before the coronavirus outbreak, cruise lines were seeing a record number of bookings, at the highest prices. Demand for them has plunged 60 percent since January.





