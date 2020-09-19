WNY Remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are reflecting on the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to the Supreme Court, Ginsburg died Friday night at the age of 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Her death comes about a year after Ginsburg visited the Buffalo area, where she received an honorary degree from the University at Buffalo.

“Now I hope one day there will be people who care about our country – both Democrats and Republicans – who will come together and say ‘enough of this dysfunctional legislature.’ We’re supposed to serve the people of the United States,” Ginsburg had said at the time, in a call for the country to unite.

In the days leading up to her death, Justice Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter “my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.