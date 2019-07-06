Woman arrested after allegedly leaving her puppy in a hot car on the Fourth

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly leaving a puppy in her car during a day where temperatures reached 90 degrees.

Austin police were called to 7144 Comanche Trail at Bob Wentz Park after reports of a puppy found locked in someone’s car at 3:09 p.m.

The park intern who made the call told the officers the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Coralia Gomez, had tried to enter an area of the park known as “the point” with her dog. According to the park intern, when she was told the dog was not allowed in the area, she left and returned to the area moments later without the animal.

The park intern told police he walked over to the parking lot and found the puppy in the back of a grey Dodge Ram. The dog was described as a white lab puppy. According to police, when they arrived at the vehicle the puppy was severely panting, shaking attempting to take shelter under the passenger’s seat. They also said no water was seen in the car.

According to police, a window punch was used on the driver’s side rear window to extricate the dog from the car. The puppy was immediately brought into a car with air conditioning and given water. The officer reported the outside temperature was 91 degrees outside and over 100 degrees in the car.

At 4:35 p.m. police say Gomez returned to her vehicle and attempted to leave. Officers on site pulled her over. She told them someone had broken into her car and stolen her dog and that she had only left the animal for 20 or 25 minutes. According to police, once placed into custody Gomez claimed she did not understand English.

The arresting officer said if the puppy was not removed the conditions in the car would have killed it.

Gomez faces charges of cruelty to animals, a class A misdemeanor.