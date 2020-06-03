Woman charged with hitting police with vehicle arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The woman accused of driving the SUV that hit three law enforcement officers during a protest that turned violent on Bailey Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday.
Deyanna Davis, 30, is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.
Two men who were in the SUV with her are charged with possession of a stolen gun
Davis’s mother spoke with the media Wednesday and apologized to the injured Tropper
The mother of Deyanna Davis apologizes to injured Trooper. Her daughter is still at ECMC and was arraigned by Skype on Felony charges @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/uuQJFG8g6g— George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) June 3, 2020
Deyanna Davis is a mother of four. She was just arraigned on Felony charges for striking officers with her SUV on Monday night @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/A83ggozZ8h— George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) June 3, 2020
DA Flynn says other video evidence of SUV traveling for several blocks on Bailey is— George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) June 3, 2020
“not consistent with someone panicking” @news4buffalo at 5&6. pic.twitter.com/nOclgj9aJh