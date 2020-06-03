Woman charged with hitting police with vehicle arraigned

Live Now
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The woman accused of driving the SUV that hit three law enforcement officers during a protest that turned violent on Bailey Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday.

Deyanna Davis, 30, is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Two men who were in the SUV with her are charged with possession of a stolen gun

Davis’s mother spoke with the media Wednesday and apologized to the injured Tropper

