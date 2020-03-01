Police confirm woman shot, killed inside Cheektowaga 7-Eleven

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — (UPDATE)– Police confirm that the woman shot at a Cheektowaga 7- Eleven has died. The 23- year-old was a resident of Cheektowaga and was an employee at the store.

Travis J. Zukic, 27, also of Cheektowaga was arraigned Sunday on one count of Second Degree Murder. Police say he is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center and will appear in court on Thursday, March 5th.

(ORIGINAL): Cheektowaga police say a suspect is in custody after a woman was shot inside the 7-Eleven on French Rd. on Sunday morning.

Police say they got the call just after 11 a.m. While dispatchers were talking to a woman inside the store, the suspect fired a shot. Officers arrived as the suspect was leaving the store. An officer did fire at the suspect, but the suspect was not hurt. The suspect is now in police custody.

The woman shot inside the store was taken to ECMC, and her condition is not known at this time.

Detectives will remain on scene to process evidence, and are working with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in regards to criminal charges.