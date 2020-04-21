Wondering about your stimulus check? Government consumer watchdog agency releases video to help non-filers

(WIVB)-If you receive Social Security benefits or otherwise have not filed an income tax return in recent years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal consumer watchdog agency, has released a three-minute video to help answer questions about those $1,200 Economic Impact Payments (stimulus checks).

The video outlines the steps non-filers need to take in order to receive their payments, authorized by the CARES Act, but in some cases, non-filers might not have to do anything. The CFPB has also published a blog with frequently asked questions (FAQ’s), with details on the stimulus payments.



According to a Tuesday announcement, “The information we released today is intended to help consumers navigate the economic impact payments as well as helping them avoid scams related to the payments,” said Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Kathleen L. Kraninger. “The Bureau stands ready to provide consumers with additional resources to protect their finances during this pandemic.”

To watch the video click here: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments-non-tax-filers/.

To Read the blog with FAQS click here:https://www.consumerfinance.gov/about-us/blog/guide-covid-19-economic-stimulus-checks/.

To see the information the Bureau has made available as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic click here: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/coronavirus/.