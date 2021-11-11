Work of heart: A patient care team at Kenmore Mercy Hospital shows their solidarity with matching tattoos

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on healthcare workers over the world – and at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, one patient care team is honoring their teamwork with matching tattoos.

Members of the team, who work in the hospital’s cardiac unit, got a heart and a heartbeat inked on them recently.

“The aides were talking one day, saying they wanted to get tattoos,” nurse Robert Gross said. “I was eavesdropping because we’re like a family around here, and I said ‘Girls, you’re getting tattoos? I want one!’ Next thing you know, we’re getting tattoos.”

Seven members of the team have gotten the tattoo, Gross said.

“This year, there’s been a lot of ups and downs, lefts and rights with COVID,” Gross said. “We are very much a team on the cardiac floor – we’ve got each other and this is just to show us, we do have this family at work.”

