Would you get a coronavirus vaccine? WNY is split

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over the years, vaccination has become a controversial topic.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, national health leaders continue to stress the only cure will be a vaccine.

A recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests only half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

While 31% of people said they weren’t sure if they’d get vaccinated, 20% said they will not.

We asked people in Western New York: Would you get the coronavirus vaccine if and when it becomes available?

“I would try it, for sure!” said Connee Brown, who lives in Jamestown.

Brown says the pandemic has kept her away from the two people most important to her… her grandsons.

“They do come by and when they go to leave, that’s always the hugging and kissing part and now we all stand there. They just look at me and I mean the first time they started to walk toward me and I said ‘we’re not going to do this’ and they feel as weird about it as we do, you know, not being able to hug,” explained Brown.

But not everyone feels the same way.

Dawn Wood is a breast cancer survivor from Fredonia.

This week marks one year since her last radiation treatment.

But even with a compromised immune system, she’s hesitant right now.

“I just don’t think there’s been long enough time to do a study to learn the side effects and its efficiency at this point. There doesn’t seem to be enough, to tell right now how it would go,” explained Wood.

She says her daughter once had a bad reaction to a vaccine and ended up in the hospital.

So, she wants to make sure a coronavirus vaccine is proved to be effective.

“I would get it if I absolutely knew that it would do its job but so many times we even get the flu vaccines every year and everyone gets them and ‘oh it’s the wrong strain this year’!” said Wood.

Around the world, researchers and scientists are working feverishly to find a treatment and cure for a virus that has stolen more than 100,000 American lives.

All of this, while people hold on to hope that one day the effectiveness of a drug can help us get back to normal.