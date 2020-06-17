Wyoming County Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Sheriff

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Wyoming County man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the Second Degree after he attacked a sheriff a year and a half ago.

Lynn Michael Hall admitted to holding a knife to Sheriff Gregory Rudolph and threatening to kill him.

The attack happened on the side of the road in Attica in December of 2018. Initially, two psychiatrists declared that Mr. Hall was not fit to stand trial.

“Today, Sheriff Rudolph and his family received justice and peace knowing that Mr. Hall will be sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence. This case is a true example of the fact that police officers risk their lives every day to protect the public. If not for the actions of civilian John Harzynski

and Trooper Ron Ensminger during the early morning hours of December 11, the result could have been grave,” said District Attorney Donald O’Geen.

Hall is currently being held at the Niagara County Jail without bail. Sentencing is set for September 17 and Hall faces between 20-25 years in prison.