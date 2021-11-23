YMCA Buffalo-Niagara purchases land on Elmwood Avenue for new facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – YMCA Buffalo-Niagara has purchased a seven-acre parcel of land on Elmwood Avenue for a new Buffalo facility.

Geoffrey Falkner, vice president of strategy and marketing for YMCA Buffalo-Niagara, says that fundraising for the project will start next year.

They’re hoping to break ground on the project by fall 2023 and open by fall 2024.

The parcel, located at 1984 Elmwood Avenue, was purchased from Uniland Development.

“After much consideration, we believe this location is the best fit for a new YMCA facility,” John Ehrbar, President and CEO of YMCA Buffalo Niagara, said in a statement. “We look forward to constructing a modern YMCA that will allow us to widen our impact and better meet the needs and interests of children, active older adults, and families in North Buffalo and neighboring communities.”

The new facility will eventually replace the Delaware Family YMCA and Ken-Ton Family YMCA, built in 1927 and 1962, respectively.