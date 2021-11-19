You can shop “Eat Off Art” at a brick-and-mortar location this season

(WIVB) – Everyone’s heard the cliché about “starving artists”.

Longtime WNY artists Edreys and Alexa Wajed are working to change that with their business, “Eat Off Art”.

“When you tell somebody that you’re an artist, they have this conclusion immediately that you picked the wrong vocation, ‘how are you going to eat?’,” Edreys said.

Their business is aimed to combat that narrative. The family was on a road trip when they came up with the name “Eat Off Art”, he added.

“We thought, ‘what’s the opposite of a starving artist’? We want to eat off art!” Edreys said.

The family-run company offers creative services like graphic design and logo development, cooking demonstrations, and more, as well as original art and shirts, hoodies, hand-made earrings, and hats with unique designs in their online shop.

For the next couple of months, they will sell those items in a brick-and-mortar location at 431 Ellicott Street, along with items from other local vendors.

“One of our goals with our popup is to highlight an entrepreneur, an artist, a vendor, so they can also eat off art during this holiday season,” Alexa said.

The Wajeds are longtime members of the Buffalo art community. They formerly owned Gallery 51 in the Elmwood Village. Edreys is a prolific muralist and Alexa has recently started a residency with the WNY Book Arts Center.

“Eat Off Art has been a lifetime in the making, I think,” Alexa said. “After raising two kids and kind of getting back into the arts, we are recognizing that we’re stronger when we create and work together.”

The hours at the Eat Off Art popup are noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of December, with limited hours on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.