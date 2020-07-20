You now know the Buffalo officers with the most excessive force and citizen complaints in 5 years

For decades, a state law prohibited the release of these police records to the public and media.

News 4 Investigates for the first time is releasing a list of Buffalo Police officers with the most excessive force complaints over the past five years.

You can view the entire list by clicking here, which includes the top 10% of Buffalo officers with the most excessive force complaints from June 30, 2015, through June 30, 2020.

In addition, the list above contains the top 10% of officers who have the most external complaints against them during the same five-year period.

It is important to note that these are only complaints, and not all complaints are found to be valid by an internal investigation by the police department.

News 4 Investigates filed a Freedom of Information law request for these documents. Our list includes the disciplinary cards for each of the officers, with the date that the complaint was opened and the disposition.

The first two pages include officers with the most excessive force complaints for the five-year period. The next three pages are the officers with the most citizen complaints. The remaining documents are all of the officers disciplinary cards.

These records became available after Gov. Andrew Cuomo repealed what was called the 50a law, which for decades shielded police disciplinary records for public scrutiny.

