Zawadi Books partners with Buy Black Buffalo in celebration of Juneteenth 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Run by husband and wife team Sharon and Kenneth Holley, the small but mighty bookstore Zawadi Books on Jefferson Avenue has decided to partner with the city’s Buy Black Buffalo campaign to celebrate Juneteenth 2021.

The bookstore has been in existence since the 1970s, but Mr. and Mrs. Holley say it hasn’t always operated under the name Zawadi, which means gifted in Swahili. Initially, the store was known as Harambe Books.

After it was sold and shut down by new ownership, Sharon and Kenneth Holley realized the value it added to the community was immeasurable. So, they re-purchased the business and have been running it from Jefferson Ave for the last five years as Zawadi Books where they sell children’s, young adult, and adult books.

They also carry other products like bookmarks, cards, calendars, and more.

To shop at Zawadi Books for Juneteenth and beyond, click here.