“Zombie home”, vacant since 2017, demolished in Clarence

(WIVB) – Erie County officials are celebrating the demolition of a longtime eye sore in Clarence.

On Monday, crews started tearing down a “zombie home” on Stahley Road, which has been sitting vacant and under control of a bank since 2017.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says it’s been a team effort to get rid of blight in Clarence – but he says zombie homes are causing issues in communities across the county.



“It’s just not fair that these homeowners have to see a decrease in property values impacting adjacent properties,” Kearns said. “This is why the banks have to come to the table and work with the zombie property initiative, work with out local code enforcement officers, work with our local representatives.”

County officials say demolition is a last resort, and they would rather see the property back on the tax roll.